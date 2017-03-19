6 hospitalized after crash in Barryton

BARRYTON, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crash in northeastern Mecosta County that also injured five others.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of M-66 and 19 Mile Road in Barryton.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound vehicle driven by a Big Rapids woman didn’t stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle struck the passenger’s side of a southbound vehicle driven by a Barryton woman.

The front-seat passenger in the southbound vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries. Aero Med was called in to take that passenger to a Grand Rapids hospital. Two more of the people in the southbound car were also taken to the hospital; another two were treated on the scene and then released.

All three people who were in the eastbound vehicle were taken to the hospital in Big Rapids.

Authorities did not provide the conditions of the people hurt in a Sunday evening release.

