Authorities: 1 killed, 3 injured in crash on US-131 near Wayland

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire officials say one person was killed and three others injured in a crash in Allegan County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on southbound US-131, south of the Wayland exit (exit 64).

Officials on scene say one vehicle was involved in the crash. One of the occupants was killed. The other three were taken to area hospitals, but their conditions are not known.

The fire official says southbound US-131 will be shut down at the Wayland exit for around an hour as crews clean up and investigate.

