Authorities: Woman hospitalized after crashing into tree, creek

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Ionia Department of Public Safety officers say a woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her van into a tree before ending up in a creek.
It happened at 10:55 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of W Lincoln Avenue in Ionia.
Officers say the woman was driving eastbound when she lost control and struck a tree. The vehicle then went into Bellamy Creek, landing on its wheels, before ending up in a culvert directly under Lincoln Avenue.
The woman was removed from her vehicle. She was taken by ambulance to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Her condition was not released.
