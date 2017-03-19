Authorities: Woman hospitalized after crashing into tree, creek

A van crashed into Bellamy Creek in Ionia Saturday, March 18, 2017 (Courtesy: Ionia Department of Public Safety)

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Ionia Department of Public Safety officers say a woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her van into a tree before ending up in a creek.

It happened at 10:55 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of W Lincoln Avenue in Ionia.

Officers say the woman was driving eastbound when she lost control and struck a tree. The vehicle then went into Bellamy Creek, landing on its wheels, before ending up in a culvert directly under Lincoln Avenue.

The woman was removed from her vehicle. She was taken by ambulance to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Her condition was not released.

