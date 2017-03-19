BCPD: Woman robbed at ATM, forced to drive to 2nd location

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are searching for two men they say robbed a woman at an ATM at gunpoint before forcing her to drop them off a short distance away.

The robbery happened around 9:55 p.m. Saturday at the Omni Credit Union on Roosevelt Avenue.

The victim told police she drove up to the ATM when two men pointed guns at her and forced her to withdraw cash. The suspects then got into the victim’s vehicle and forced her to drive them to Gardenia Street near Hubert Street, less than a mile away from the credit union.

Police say a K-9 unit tracked the suspects to an area near an apartment building on Redner Avenue. Police say it appears the suspects may have entered another vehicle at this location. The K-9 found some clothing that was worn by the suspects, however the two men are still at large.

The suspects are both described as black males. The first is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall with a medium build. The second suspect is described as being shorter and heavier than the other suspect.

Police are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

