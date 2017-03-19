Deputies: Man, 32, critically injured in Holland Twp. crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a man was critically injured after he crashed his car in Ottawa County early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. on northbound US-31 at Riley Street in Holland Township.

Deputies say the driver, 32-year-old Dustin Darrow, was northbound on US-31 when his car left the road to the right, struck a ditch and overturned several times. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side in the drive-thru of a Walgreens at the corner of US-31 and Riley Street. Deputies say the car glanced off of the building, but did not cause significant damage.

Witnesses told deputies that Darrow was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Darrow, a Holland resident, was taken to Holland Community Hospital from the scene. He was then transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where he is listed in critical condition.

Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.

