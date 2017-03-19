Friend of homicide victim: ‘I told her to be careful’





Tonight at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8, Laurie Lundeberg’s 18-year-old son shares his message for her killer.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A friend of a Grand Rapids woman who was shot and killed on Saturday says he saw warning signs she may be in trouble.

Residents in the area of Lincoln Avenue NW near Bridge Street say they heard several gunshots just after 1 a.m. Saturday, then saw 50-year-old Laurie Lundeberg lying on the sidewalk outside her home. She was already dead by the time police arrived.

Jesus Castillo, one of Lundeberg’s friends, told 24 Hour News 8 on Sunday he was concerned for her safety because he was often helpful to the wrong people and they took advantage of her.

He said Lundeberg had some problems with roommates and was trying to evict them. At one point, he said, she was assaulted.

“I would tell her to be careful when she would confront these punks,” Castillo said. “I just told her to be careful because they were obviously young thugs. I showed up one day and they were all in her face. She was trying to throw them out of the house.”

As of Saturday, police did not have any suspects in the fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

