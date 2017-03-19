Photos: Irish On Ionia 2017

Irish on Ionia returns to downtown Grand Rapids. This is the seventh year for the celebration, which is billed as the largest St. Patrick’s Day street party in the state. The festivities will cover two city blocks, from Oakes to Fulton streets and Weston Street SW to Commerce Avenue SW. (Michael Buck)

