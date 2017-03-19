To The Point: Trump in Michigan, Sen. Ananich





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump this week visited Michigan for the first time as president, talking about the automotive industry.

“I ask you today to join me in daring to believe that this facility, that this city and this nation will once again shine with industrial might,” Trump said to a crowd at the American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti. “I’m asking all of the companies here today to join us in those new industrial revolution.”

Above in this March 19, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” you can hear more of the president’s speech.

Also, state Sen. Jim Ananich of Flint, who leads the Democrats in the Upper Chamber, talked to “To The Point” about his party’s priorities for this year.

“Obviously … there’s still some work to do on Flint,” he said. “Not just on the funding side of it, but what we saw happen in Flint, we need to make sure that this never happens anywhere ever again and so there’s some rules now that I think we need to pass. (Create a) child lead prevention commission, lead and copper rule changes, some of those things to make sure we protect everybody.”

