Wyoming landlady arrested on more fraud charges

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming landlady already twice accused of taking prospective tenants’ money even though she didn’t intend to rent to them now faces additional charges.

Jail records show Angela Arvizu, 40, was arrested Sunday and taken to the Kent County jail on misdemeanor fraud charges.

Arvizu pleaded guilty last year after taking background check fees from two would-be renters without any intent of ever leasing to them. She’s still on probation for that case.

Last week, she was charged again after similar allegations. In that case, she allegedly took a $600 deposit from a woman who had to wait for her disability check to send the payment. The alleged victim told police that just before she was set to move, Arvizu sent a text saying the apartment she had paid for wasn’t ready. The alleged victim also said that a second rental Arvizu offered her already had tenants.

Police previously said they were investigating accusations that Arvizu had stolen credit cards from her 90-year-old neighbor, but it’s not yet clear if that has anything to do with the new charges.

More information should be available Monday.

