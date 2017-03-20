2 arrested after police chase from SW MI into Indiana

WHITE PIGEON, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested after leading police on a chase across state lines.

Troopers tried pulling over a speeding vehicle on S. Kalamazoo Street near Indian Prairie Road, south of White Pigeon, around 7:15 p.m. Sunday but the suspects drove off.

The chase continued westbound on Chicago Road through the village of White Pigeon and then onto southbound US-131.

The driver of the suspect vehicle drove into Indiana and eventually onto State Road 120 where police used a stop stick to deflate the vehicle’s tires.

However, police say the driver became more reckless and began driving even faster. As a result, troopers ended their pursuit near State Road 120 and County Road 17, northeast of Elkhart.

The driver eventually lost control and crashed and the two suspects, both Indiana residents, were arrested by Indiana authorities.

They are expected to face charges and extradition to Michigan. Police say the vehicle was stolen out of Lagrange County in Indiana.

