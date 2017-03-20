Company recalls edamame due to listeria concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A California company has issued a nationwide edamame recall due to listeria concerns.

Advanced Fresh Concepts issued the voluntary recall after the potential for listeria was discovered during random testing under the company’s quality assurance program.

The recall affects 8 oz. packages of “Edamame — Soybeans in Pods,” dated between Jan. 3, 2017 and March 17, 2017, with UPC code 0-23012-00261-9.

The edamame was sold at retail sushi counters within grocery stores, cafeterias, and corporate dining centers in 33 states including Michigan.

No illnesses have been reported so far, according to the FDA.

Consumers who bought the recalled product should return it for a full refund.

The FDA says Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may only experience short-term symptoms like a high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

