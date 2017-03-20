Cottage and Lakefront Living Show coming to DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Summer is right around the corner which means it’s almost time to head ‘up north’! The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show is a big event headed to DeVos Place March 24th through 26th. This is West Michigan’s only show that’s completely devoted to the cottage lifestyle!

There will be hundreds of exhibitors, including: Architects and designers; lakefront builders; log and timber frame builders; realtors; seawalls, docks, and lifts; interior design and cottage-style furnishings; security systems, landscapers, cottage improvement and remodeling companies.

Check out all types of boats, personal watercrafts, SUPs, kayaks, canoes, plus gear for your favorite tow sports, everything you need for more fun on the water!

There will also be various valuable seminars led by respected experts all weekend on topics, including: Cottage Law 101, Estate Planning when you own a Cottage, Succession Planning, Let It Pay for Itself: Pros and Cons of Renting Your Vacation Home, The Quest to Find the Best Fit: A How-To Guide to Renting A Michigan Cottage in 2017, Grilling at the Cottage and more.

Show times:

Friday, March 24

Noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission:

Adults: $10.00

Multi-day Ticket: $16.00

Children (6-14): $4.00

5 & Under: Free

