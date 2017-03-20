Find your photos: Ladies Night Out with Art Van and eightWest

eightWest Staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- 2,000 women gathered on Sunday March 19th at the Art Van Furniture location on 28th street in Grand Rapids for the annual Art Van Ladies Night Out event with eightWest!  Women had the chance to get pampered, shop, dance and have a fun night with the girls.

Check out event photos

2017 Art Van Ladies Night Out with eightWest

Plus Rachael, Terri and Jordan got the chance to meet and greet with eightWest fans and take hundreds of photos.  Scroll through the gallery below to find your photo.

2017 Art Van Ladies Night Out: guest photos with eightWest