2 dead in northeastern Kent Co. shooting

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two people were fatally shot in rural northeastern Kent County on Monday.

Kent County Undersheriff Michelle Young said the people killed are a man in his mid-30s and and a woman in her mid-50s.

The sheriff’s department says a 911 call came in at 2:24 pm. and deputies arrived at the house on 14 Mile Road near Ramsdell Drive NE in Courtland Township, northeast of Rockford, about six minutes later.

There, they found blood on the step and the woman’s body inside.

The man was still alive. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities say both people lived at the house. The nature of their relationship has not yet been released.

24 Hour News 8 has crews headed to the scene and is working to bring you more information.

