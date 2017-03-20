Kzoo Central’s Livers earns Mr. Basketball title





DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo Central High School student is this year’s Mr. Basketball for the state of Michigan.

Isaiah Livers received the award from the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan in Detroit on Monday.

“It all came and hit me like a big ol’ punch and I was just like, ‘Dang.’ Three trophies back here for me, just my name on them. Honored,” Livers said.

A 6-foot-8 power forward, Livers averaged 17.5 points, 14 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. He is committed to play for the University of Michigan next year.

Receiving the prestigious award is definitely an honor, but Livers and his Maroon Giants teammates still have unfinished business.

“It means a lot,” Livers said of the award. “It’s something I’ve been working hard for. Not only this, but I’m also going for a state title. … I’m really honored to have this, but I what I really want is I want a ring.”

Livers edged out Grand Rapids Christian’s Xavier Tillman for the Mr. Basketball title, even though Tillman received more first-place votes.

