Kzoo dispatch center gets equipment upgrades Wednesday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Upgrades are coming to the Kalamazoo County Integrated Dispatch Center.

Contractors will be improving equipment at the center, located at 150 E. Crosstown Parkway, between 4 a.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.

While 911 services should be operational during the work, authorities are warning residents that non-emergency lines for Kalamazoo Public Safety, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office and Kalamazoo Township Police may be temporarily out of service. Those trying to reach authorities are encouraged to try the following numbers instead:

Kalamazoo Public Safety: 269.337.8994 or 269.337.8995 or 269.337.8996

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office: 269.384.2036 or 269.384.2037 or 269.384.2038

Kalamazoo Township Police: 269.343.0551 or 269.343.0568

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

