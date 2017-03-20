Mercantile Bank joins Connecting with Community Partnership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Connecting with Community Partnership is excited to welcome its new partner: Mercantile Bank. We are proud to be in collaboration with this wonderful organization.

Mercantile Bank has been serving West Michigan since 1997 and believes that everyone from their employees to the community are served best when a financial institute has local ties. They believe in being supporters of the community and encouraging its diversity by helping to make it stronger.

Mercantile believes it’s their duty to give back to the communities that support them. This has led to their hands on approach to financial assistance and community involvement.

Mercantile encourages it’s employees to be active in the community around them and volunteer their time. Employees participate in community events, help build affordable housing, and participate in donations to local non-profits.

One of the ways that Mercantile gives back is through their Giving Together program. This program allows non-profits to enter for a chance to receive a financial donation from Mercantile. The company then has a week-long voting process in which the public is able to vote on their favorite non-profit.

Connecting with Community looks forwards to working with Mercantile Bank now and into the future. More information about Mercantile and their community efforts can be found on their website.

