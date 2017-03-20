MI company recalls thyme for lead risk; 2 cases reported

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan company is recalling thyme distributed to wholesalers, retailers and food service establishments in the state because the herb may contain an excessive level of lead.

So far two cases of high blood lead levels have been connected to Aroma Imports Inc.’s Nabelsi brand of thyme. Both cases were reported in Illinois, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Dearborn Heights-based company is recalling 450 gram and 4.5 kilogram packages of thyme after a sample came back with a lead reading of 422 parts per million. The FDA said based on the product’s 30 gram serving size, a sample from the tainted product had 12,660 micrograms of lead per serving – far above the daily limit guidelines of 6 micrograms per day for children, 25 micrograms per day for pregnant women and 75 micrograms per day for remaining adults.

The recalled products contain the following information:

Distributed from Nov. 7, 2016 until Feb. 22, 2017 in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, New Jersey and Virginia.

Produced on Aug. 20, 2016 with an expiration date of Aug. 20, 2018.

The 450 gram package has a UPC of 4670000205314.

The 4.5 kilogram package has a UPC of 6670000205374.

Consumers with the recalled thyme are urged to return it to the place they bought it from for a full refund.

High blood levels can damage the nervous system and internal organs, but people may show no symptoms. Acute lead poisoning can cause a variety of problems, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output.

Children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning, which can affect their developing brain, according to the World Health Organization.

Lead poisoning can be diagnosed through a clinical blood test.

Consumers with additional questions should contact Aroma Imports Inc. by calling 313.724.7157 Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Online:

FDA on thyme recall

