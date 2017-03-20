MSP issues Endangered Missing Advisory for teen

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 16-year-old girl last seen in the Saugatuck area.

Police say Joy Dene Martin left home voluntarily after talking with an unknown person on the ‘kik’ messenger app.

Police believe Joy may have left the state via a Greyhound bus. She is described as 5-feet 6-inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair, and a diamond stud nose piercing.

Anyone with information on Joy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269.792.2213.

The Endangered Missing Advisory is the secondary alert that was created by MSP for missing child cases that don’t meet the new Amber Alert criteria. Unlike an Amber Alert, the advisory does not use the Emergency Alert System to interrupt broadcasting and will not be sent as an alert to phones.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

