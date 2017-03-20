MSU student creates ‘dating resume’





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State University student is getting national attention for his attempt to find a date.

Joe Adams, a chemical engineering junior at MSU, he created a hilarious dating resume to showcase his unusual talents.

The lead line leads “Joseph Adams, lover of breakfast food & puppies.” Some of his skills include “crying during ‘Marley & Me'” and “makes great small-talk w/ parents.”

>>Online: BuzzFeed reports on Adams’ resume

Above, Adams speaks with 24 Hour News 8's Marlee Ginter about why he created the resume that's blowing up online.

