MI launches ad campaign aimed at boosting low child vaccine rate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan health officials are launching a vaccination campaign aimed at preventing serious diseases in children.

The “I Vaccinate” campaign by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Franny Strong Foundation and other health officials will use television, radio, digital, social and outdoor advertising to stress the importance of vaccinations. A website also was launched where more information can be found about vaccinations.

A news release says Michigan ranks 43rd lowest in the U.S. for immunization coverage among children 19 to 35 months and only 54 percent of Michigan toddlers are current on vaccinations.

The Franny Strong Foundation was created by Veronica and Sean McNally after they lost their infant daughter to whooping cough.

