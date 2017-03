BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at a Meijer in Battle Creek on Monday.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. at the Meijer on W. Columbia Avenue.

Battle Creek Battalion Fire Chief Matt Beauchamp says the fire was contained to the cart corral area and no one was injured.

He says the sprinkler system was activated and extinguished most of the fire before crews arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

