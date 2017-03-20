‘No’bituary writer dies day after celebration of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An East Grand Rapids man whose “no”bituary ran in the newspaper last week has died.

Bob Eleveld, 80, died “very peacefully” at home on Sunday, his daughter said.

She said that shortly after his death, the University of Michigan basketball team won its second-round game in the NCAA Tournament. Eleveld earned his law degree at Michigan.

The longtime Grand Rapids-area lawyer and political activist was born Aug. 3, 1936. He was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2015.

In what his family dubbed a “no”bit that was published in The Grand Rapids Press last week, Eleveld said he did not expect to live much longer and invited family and friends to a celebration of his life.

“I would like the opportunity to share a moment with all of the people who have touched my life in so many ways and to let you know how much you have meant to me,” the “no”bit read in part.

More than 500 people turned out to that party on Saturday afternoon, though Eleveld himself was unable to attend because of his health.

Eleveld leaves behind his partner, Michele McIsaac; eight children; 20 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren and a third on the way.

In his “no”bit, Eleveld wrote that his family was “at ease with the fact that we’re in the fourth quarter with no more Hail Mary passes.”

