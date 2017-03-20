Participate in the 9th annual Art Van Charity Challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The 9th annual Art Van Charity Challenge is underway where Midwest charities raise money, awareness and donors through a three week fundraising competition. Focusing on charities committed to women, children and human services in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois, participating organizations are vying for $180,000 in grand prizes to help further their missions. Check out the video above, Diane Charles joins eightWest in studio to explain more about this exciting challenge.

The Challenge launches on Tuesday, April 4th at 12pm ET and runs through Tuesday, April 25th at 11:59:59am ET.

The charity which raises the most in three weeks receives the grand prize of $100,000. Second place receives a $50,000 grant donation The three third place winners will earn a $10,000 grant donation

The best part of the Art Van Charity Challenge is that even if your organization don’t win any of the grand prizes, your organization keeps the money raised during the campaign.

Apply here by Tuesday, March 28th at 12pm ET to join the fun.

