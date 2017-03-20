Serious crash involving Rapid bus and car shuts down Alpine Ave.

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids thoroughfare is shut down as police investigate a serious crash.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday on Alpine Avenue between Pannell Street NW and Sylvia Street NW.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the crash involved a Rapid city bus and a small car. It’s unclear how many people are hurt and what the extent of their injuries are.

Alpine Avenue is shut down in both directions near the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates on 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and on woodtv.com as information comes into our newsroom.

