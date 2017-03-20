Sheriff: Cables prevented ‘catastrophic’ semi crash on I-94

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Van Buren County sheriff is crediting cable barriers with stopping a semi-truck from causing a “catastrophic” wrong-way crash on I-94.

The semi-truck was traveling west on I-94 around 12:50 p.m. Monday when the driver fell asleep at the wheel near the 58 mile marker in Paw Paw Township, west of Paw Paw. Deputies said the nearly 20-ton truck and trailer veered off the road and into the median, where it hit the cable barrier to eastbound I-94. Deputies said the semi hit and destroyed 45 cable barrier posts before it became entangled in the cables and stopped.

“It was clear that the cable barrier prevented the semi-truck and trailer from entering into the eastbound lane, which could have been catastrophic,” Sheriff Daniel E. Abbott stated in a Monday afternoon news release.

The driver, a 37-year-old from Canton Ohio, was not injured in the crash. He was ticketed for careless driving.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

