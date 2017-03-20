Woman critically injured in Kalamazoo Twp. crash

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was critically injured after police say she hit another vehicle head on in Kalamazoo Township.

Officers say the 27-year-old Kalamazoo woman was driving southbound on Douglas Avenue near Red Maple Lane around 8 p.m. when she crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle.

The woman’s vehicle rolled over and she was ejected. Police say she suffered critical injuries in the crash.

Two juvenile passengers in her vehicle suffered minor injuries. Two people in the northbound vehicle were also taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.

