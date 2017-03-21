Dashcam video shows roadside attack on MSP trooper

Related Coverage Brothers charged in alleged roadside attack on MSP trooper





BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police have released dashcamera video of a trooper being attacked during a traffic stop in Berrien County.

The video — obtained by WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, Indiana — shows Trooper Garry Guild tried to pull over a speeding motorcycle on Feb. 20, 2017 on the US-31 bypass near Matthew Road in Berrien Township.

The alleged driver, 21-year-old Michael Scott Barber of Gobles, stopped but then took off, reentering the highway.

A few minutes later, Barber can be seen losing control of the stolen motorcycle on a patch of land near an exit ramp and crashing. Then the driver gets up and charges Guild, ignoring the troopers commands to get on the ground.

As the trooper wrestles the suspect, a vehicle stops and the suspect’s 19-year-old brother gets out and puts the officer in a chokehold. The suspect can been seen trying to grab Guild’s weapon.

Two good Samaritans then pull over to help the trooper and subdue the suspects. It took the help of three other police agencies to take both men into custody.

Trooper Guild was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Barber is charged with five felonies, including assault by strangulation; third-degree fleeing and eluding; resisting and obstructing a police officer, causing injury; receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle; and attempt at disarming a police officer.

Wise is charged with assault by strangulation; obstruction of justice; resisting and obstructing a police officer, causing injury; and attempting to disarm a police officer.

Both are due back in court in April, and may go to trial in May.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

