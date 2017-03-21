Deputies: Teen distracted by cell phone injured in rollover crash

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a teen distracted by his cell phone was injured in a rollover crash in Ottawa County.

The crash happened at Leonard Street and 42nd Avenue in Tallmadge Township around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say Michael Kirby, 16, was driving eastbound on Leonard Street when he was distracted by his cell phone and took his eyes off the road. When he looked up, he saw a westbound school bus that was stopped with red lights flashing.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Kirby hit his brakes, lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and rolled multiple times.

Witnesses helped the teen out of the vehicle and put out a small fire that had started in the grass.

Kirby was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to deputies.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

