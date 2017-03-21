Get hired with OnStaff USA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re in the market for a job in the Grand Rapids or Holland area, OnStaff USA are the experts to help get you hired. Emily Turner joined eightWest in studio to talk about the exciting new expansion of OnStaff.

Opportunities have never been better in West Michigan. Employers are looking to hire, and with unemployment ranging from 2-3%, people are hard to find. OnStaff has become the largest staffing firm in West Michigan in large part because of the unique relationships we develop with all of our employees we strive to connect with all generations working for us to find out what motivates them to keep going every day and implement engagement tools around what we learn from our employees to retain talent for our clients. With 7 locations, OnStaff is sure to have an office near you.

Spring Fever Referral Program – OnStaff USA

March 20 – June 1

Receive $100 for referring anyone who works 160 hours and they will receive $100 once completing 160 hours.

Go online and apply for the Referral Bonus using Promo Code: Spring Fever

