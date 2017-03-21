Police ID 18-year-old killed at Grand Rapids apt.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have ruled the death of an 18-year-old woman at a “troubled residence” a homicide.
Tuesday afternoon, the Grand Rapids Police Department identified the 18-year-old as Kiara Carter. She died of a gunshot wound to the head, the Kent County Medical Examiner found.
Police initially held off from calling the death a homicide as detectives and the medical examiner gathered more information.
After being called to the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Worden Street SE just after 7 p.m. Monday on a report of a shooting, officers found Carter dead inside a house that has been divided into apartments.
GRPD says several other people were at the apartment when Carter died, but nearly all of them took off before officers arrived. Police are still working to find and interview everyone who was there.
No suspects had been arrested as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Police have described the home where the shooting happened as “troubled,” saying there have been previous reports of shots fired and possible drug activity there.
They recently said Carter was from Grand Rapids, but did not live at the apartment where she died.
Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.
