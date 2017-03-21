Hoarding conditions hamper crews fighting deadly Kzoo fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say hoarding conditions made it difficult to fight a deadly house fire in Kalamazoo.

Public safety officers were called to the fire in the 700 block of West Walnut Street shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, flames had already engulfed the inside of the home.

Officers tried to enter the building to search for people and put out the flames, but were forced back because of hoarding conditions and concerns about the safety of the structure.

It took about an hour for officers to get the fire under control enough to enter the building. Inside, they found one person dead on the first floor.

The Kalamazoo Public Safety Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

