Kzoo police seek masked man in apartment sex assault

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officers are looking for the masked man who was armed as he entered a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her.

Officers were called to the 700 block of South Howard Street shortly before noon Tuesday. At the scene, police said they found the weapon the suspect used in the crime.

The suspected attacker is described as a black male who is 6 feet tall with a muscular build and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage mask, black pullover sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Kalamazoo Public Safety says the alleged crime appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

