Maranda announces 2017 Park Party locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – West Michigan get ready to rock the park with Maranda! The 2017 Maranda Park Party schedule is being revealed and this year Maranda and the Park Party team will be traveling to five communities across West Michigan.

2017 Maranda Park Party Schedule:

June 22- Lamar Park, Wyoming

June 29- Smith-Ryerson Park, Muskegon

July 13- Watch 24 Hour News 8 at Noon to find out this location

July 20- Watch 24 Hour News 8 at 5pm to find out the location

July 27- Watch 24 Hour News 8 at 7pm to find out this location

Maranda’s Park Parties have become a beloved tradition in West Michigan. This season marks the 23rd consecutive year that Maranda will bring great entertainment, a huge variety of attractions, great community resources from local nonprofits and a ton of prizes to local communities in West Michigan.

Once again, in working with USDA, Michigan Dept. of Ed and local school districts, free lunch will be served to anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Maranda’s Park Parties have been recognized by the USDA as one of the nation’s largest summer feeding programs.

Park Parties run from noon-2 pm at the dates listed above. Every Park Party also includes free activities, games, entertainment and, of course, prizes! We invite you and your community to join us for a great celebration all summer long!

