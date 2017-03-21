March 21 boys basketball state quarterfinals

Grand Rapids Christian, Kalamazoo Central
A state quarterfinal matchup between Grand Rapids Christian and Kalamazoo Central. (March 21, 2017)


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After earning victories on Tuesday night, three West Michigan boys basketball teams are headed to the Breslin Center.

It was state quarterfinals, and we’ve got highlights of these games:

  • (Class A) Grand Rapids Christian beat Kalamazoo Central 66-46.
  • (Class B) Benton Harbor beat Spring Lake 46-44.
  • (Class C) Covenant Christian beat Kalamazoo Christian 49-40.
  • (Class D) Buckley beat Tri-Unity Christian 48-37.

Also in Class D, Lansing Christian beat Benton Harbor Dream Academy 63-47.

Winners advance to the state semifinals at the Breslin Center on Michigan State University’s campus.

