New software improves Muskegon Co. Silent Observer

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County Silent Observer’s new software is helping improve the quality of tips it receives.

Officials say the new software in the Silent Observer app allows for more conversation, but the tipster can remain completely anonymous.

The tipster is given a code number which blocks out any phone number from being seen or recorded.

“The new software makes it easy for people to provide information in a completely confidential manner,” says Tom Schultz, chair of the Silent Observer Advisory Committee.

Police have also reported that the quality of the information they are receiving has improved with the new software, according to a release from the Muskegon County Silent Observer.

A Muskegon-area resident recently received $1,000 for information that led to a murder conviction.

“This new interactive software is making the process more effective for people who provide tips and for members of law enforcement who follow up on the tips received,” according to Schultz.

Anyone can submit a tip by phone at 231.72.CRIME, the Silent Observer website, or through the Silent Observer app. The tipster should keep the code number they are given during the call to see if their tip qualifies for an award once the suspect is convicted.

