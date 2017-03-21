Pedestrian hit by car on US-12

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a pedestrian was in the roadway when he was hit on US-12 in St. Joseph County.

It happened around 5:51 a.m. Tuesday near US-131 in White Pigeon Township, just west of White Pigeon.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department said 51-year-old Lonnie Bingaman of White Pigeon was hit by a car driven by a 27-year-old, also from White Pigeon.

Authorities are not releasing information about Bingaman’s condition, but say firefighters and paramedics responded to the accident.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the situation.



Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

