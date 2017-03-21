Red Wings clip Canadiens in OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored at 4:10 of overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Mantha scored his 15th of the season on a wrist shot from close range to give the Red Wings their third win in four games.

Justin Abdelkader scored in the first period for Detroit while Artturi Lehkonen tied it for Montreal late in the third.

The Red Wings led 1-0 for almost 56 minutes until Lehkonen tied the game at 17:31 of the third period.

Collecting the puck in his zone, the Finnish rookie skated in and, using Niklas Kronwall as a screen, fired a wrist shot from the slot inside a post for his 13th of the season.

The Red Wings, coming off a 2-1 loss to Buffalo on Monday night, had Jimmy Howard in goal for the fourth time since his March 10 return from a nearly three-month injury layoff.

All the scoring in the opening period happened in the first 53 seconds.

Montreal defenseman Nathan Beaulieu was sent off for interference 39 seconds in and Detroit’s power play, one of the league’s worst, needed only 14 seconds to score as Abdelkader took the rebound of Kronwall’s point shot and lifted it over Al Montoya.

NOTES: Montoya got the start because Carey Price played back-to-back games over the weekend against Ottawa. … Steve Ott returned to the Montreal lineup against his former team, replacing rookie Michael McCarron.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Canadiens: Host Hurricanes on Thursday night.

