Rockford teen recovering from crash that killed older brother

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Memorial arrangements are set for a Grand Rapids Catholic High School senior killed in a March 16 crash near Belmont.

Kent County deputies said 18-year-old Jared Pilczuk of Rockford was on Egypt Valley Avenue when he turned left onto Cannonsburg Road, into the path of another vehicle.

Pilczuk died at the scene. His brother, 14-year-old Nicholas Pilczuk, was seriously injured in the crash but had been upgraded to fair condition, administrators from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday. The other driver was treated and released from the hospital.

Visitation for Jared Pilczuk will take place Thursday, from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church. The church will hold a second visitation Friday at 10 a.m. before Jared’s burial mass at 11 a.m., according to his online obituary.

