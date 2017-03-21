Rockford teen recovering from crash that killed older brother

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Memorial arrangements are set for a Grand Rapids Catholic High School senior killed in a March 16 crash near Belmont.

Kent County deputies said 18-year-old Jared Pilczuk of Rockford was on Egypt Valley Avenue when he turned left onto Cannonsburg Road, into the path of another vehicle.

Authorities responding to a fatal crash at the intersection of Egypt Valley Avenue and Cannonsburg Road in Cannon Township on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Pilczuk died at the scene. His brother, 14-year-old Nicholas Pilczuk, was seriously injured in the crash but had been upgraded to fair condition, administrators from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday. The other driver was treated and released from the hospital.

Visitation for Jared Pilczuk will take place Thursday, from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church. The church will hold a second visitation Friday at 10 a.m. before Jared’s burial mass at 11 a.m., according to his online obituary.