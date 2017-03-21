Rusty patched bumblebee joins endangered species list

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The rusty patched bumblebee is officially an endangered species.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the designation took effect Tuesday, making the rusty patched bumblebee the first bee species in the continental U.S. to receive federal protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Advocates say the bee has disappeared from about 90 percent of its range in the past 20 years. Bees are crucial for pollinating crops and wild plants.

The listing was announced in January and had been scheduled to take effect Feb. 10. But the Trump administration ordered a last-minute review and postponed the listing until Tuesday. Some environmentalists had feared the designation could be canceled.

The Natural Resources Defense Council filed a lawsuit over the delay, saying it had been ordered without required public notice and comment.

Endangered species in West Michigan View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Karner blue butterfly lives in pine barrens and oak savannas on sandy soils containing wild lupines, which is the only known food plant for its larvae. The silvery blue, postage stamp-size butterfly Endangered in 11 counties, including Allegan, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, and Newaygo counties. (AP Photo/Mike Groll) One of the world’s rarest butterflies, Mitchell’s satyr is found only in Michigan and Indiana, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. It lives in wetlands with calcium carbonate-rich soils which are fed by carbonate-rich water from seeps and springs. This insect is endangered in nine counties including Barry, Cass, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties. Endangered in seven counties, including Ionia and Kent, the snuffbox mussel was found in the Grand River at Riverside Park, slowing Grand Rapids Whitewater’s plans to restore the rapids. (Grand Rapids Whitewater via Facebook) The piping plover lives on beaches along the Great Lakes shoreline. This bird is endangered in 17 counties, including Berrrien and Muskegon counties. The piping plover also has a designated critical habitat from Muskegon County. (Elizabeth Truskowski/New York Department of Environmental Conservation via AP, File) The Indiana bat hibernates in caves and mines, but thrives with wood-lined streams in the summer. The bat is endangered in 41 counties including Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Cass, Calhoun, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa counties. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) In this August 2015 photo provided by The Xerces Society, a rusty patched bumblebee collects pollen from a flower in Madison, Wis. (Rich Hatfield/The Xerces Society via AP)

