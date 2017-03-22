2 hurt in drive-by shooting in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are looking for the man responsible for a drive-by shooting that wounded two people.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of E. Bidwell Street and Terrace Avenue.

The Battle Creek Police Department says its officers were called to the area on a report of a dispute and shots fired. Police say the shooter appears to have opened fire as he drove by the victims while they stood outside.

A 27-year-old Battle Creek man was shot once in the arm and once in the stomach. A private vehicle took him to the hospital, where police said he was in stable condition later Wednesday.

A Battle Creek woman was shot once in the arm. She was taken to the hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not have a specific description of the suspect, though they said he appeared to be alone and was in a new-model, reddish-colored car.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Silent Observer at 269.781.9700 or 911.

