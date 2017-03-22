Amber Alert issued for 2 kids taken in stolen vehicle near Flint

BURTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children who were inside a vehicle when it was stolen Wednesday morning near Flint.

Arinna Buning, 2, and 9-month-old Lincoln Buning were in the back seat of a Chevy Monte Carlo when it was stolen around 7 a.m. at the Admiral Gas Station on S. Saginaw Street in Burton, according to NBC-affiliate WDIV.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2000 dark blue Monte Carlo with tinted windows. It has a Michigan license plate of DKZ 4121.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set, black man who was wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt.

Police say Arinna has hazel eyes and long brown hair. She was wearing a pink coat, purple pants and blue snow boots. Lincol has brown eyes and brown hair and was wearing footie pajamas with trucks on them.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.

