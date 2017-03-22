Andrew Dakich: Michigan’s low-key leader





KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WOOD) — Unless Michigan’s Sweet 16 matchup against Oregon on Thursday is a blowout, it’s highly unlikely Andrew Dakich will play a single second — but that doesn’t mean he won’t have an impact on the team.

Dakich hasn’t played in a game all season. But his teammates appreciate him as vocal and selfless leader — so selfless, in fact, that head coach John Beilein awarded him with a scholarship.

But Dakich has found a way to make his name on a bigger stage: He has a podcast with teammate Duncan Robinson called “The Dak & Dunc Show.”

==Above, 24 Hour News 8 Sports Director speaks to Dakich’s fellow Wolverines about he brings to the team.==

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

