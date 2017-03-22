Caregivers charged in freezing death outside assisted living facility

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Attorney General’s Office has filed criminal charges against two caregivers over the October freezing death of a woman outside Crystal Springs Assisted Living in Gaines Township, south of Grand Rapids.

Yahira Zamora, 21, is charged with one count of vulnerable adult abuse, while 45-year-old Denise Filcek is charged with one count of Inclusion of misleading or inaccurate information on a medical chart.

The two were caregivers at the facility the night Kathryn Brackett wandered outside and froze to death in October.

Brackett, 85, was last seen inside the facility in the 1100 block of 68th Street SE around midnight.

Employees found her body on the ground outside the home sometime after 5 a.m. on October 28, 2016.

