Chick-fil-A to open Holland-area location

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Chick-fil-A confirms to 24 Hour News 8 that it plans to open its first Holland-area restaurant.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson says the popular fast food chicken restaurant will open its first location in the Holland area in late 2017 or early 2018, but couldn’t confirm where exactly.

In July 2016, the company paid nearly $1.8 million for the former Perkins restaurant property off US-31 south of James Street.

Chick-fil-A said it plans to bring between 15 and 20 new restaurants to Michigan in the next five years. There are currently three locations West Michigan: Portage, Gaines Township and Wyoming.

—–

Online:

Chick-fil-A

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

