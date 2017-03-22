Climax woman, 22, killed in car crash

CLIMAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed in a crash just west of Climax on Wednesday.

It happened on E ON Avenue at S. 42nd Street in Climax Township, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say their initial investigation indicates that a 22-year-old Climax woman was headed east on E ON when she failed to stop at the stop sign at 42nd, at which point her car was struck by a southbound pickup truck.

The Climax woman was killed. Her name was not released as of Wednesday afternoon as authorities work to notify family members.

The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old woman from Athens, wasn’t hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

