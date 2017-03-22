Ex-school secretary sentenced for sex crime with student

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Muskegon-area school secretary will serve prison time for sexually abusing a male student.

Sandra Fielstra, 40, was sentenced Wednesday to between 30 months and 15 years in prison with credit for one day served. She must also pay $3,542 in restitution.

Authorities say Fielstra had sex with a 16-year-old student between January 2015 and July 2016 while she was working at Fruitport High School as a temporary secretary.

Fielstra was charged in August 2016. She pleaded no contest to a criminal sexual conduct in December. Under the terms of a plea agreement, a second charge was dismissed.

Also in December, a judge granted a paternity test on a baby conceived during the time of the abuse. The results of that test are unknown.

