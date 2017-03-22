Fab Spring break looks at Leigh’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Spring is in the air! Even though the sun the weather hasn’t warmed up in West Michigan yet, many families will be heading out of town for fun in the sun. EightWest brought viewers fashion and beauty tips from Leigh’s to help you get prepared for Spring Break.

Check out the video above where Rachael stopped by Leigh’s to see all the latest spring items. Leigh’s is also hosting a “Pre-Spring Break Party” on March 23rd. There will be fun fashion and deals to take advantage. Come enjoy refreshments and music, plus it’s an entire day of tax-free shopping. Shoppers will be able to draw for a gift card to be used at the party. Plus, there will be fun trunk shows happening at Leigh’s this week, including a preview of Michael Kors’ fall line for 2017, and Pop-Up Shops featuring Tom Ford Eyewear, Rebecca Minkhoff Handbags, and Kendra Scott Jewelry. You won’t want to miss these amazing deals, stop by Leigh’s in Breton Village all day!

