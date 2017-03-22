FireKeepers Casino Hotel gives $22.5 million dollars to community and state

BATTLE CREEK, Mich (WOOD) – The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP), owners of FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, Mich., announced today that it has established its second consecutive new annual record, with payments of over $22.5 million to the State of Michigan and the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board.

The payment to the State of Michigan totals more than $17.1 million, an increase of 3.3 percent over the 2016 payment, while the payment to the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board (FLRSB) of over $5.4 million is 2.6 percent higher than one year ago.

This brings the total monies NHBP has contributed to the State of Michigan to over $107 million and $37.6 million to the FLRSB and creates a combined contribution which exceeds $144.7 million since FireKeepers Casino Hotel opened in Aug. 2009.

Two checks were presented from the NHBP today; the first for $17,127,304 presented to David Nyberg, Deputy Legal Counsel & Tribal Liaison, State of Michigan. The second check for $5,406,826 was presented to FLRSB Chairman Greg Moore of Athens Township.

The funds distributed are part of a negotiated agreement between the NHBP and the state for 2016 operations at the NHBP’s FireKeepers Casino Hotel, located in Battle Creek, Mich.

“The commitment of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi to the State of Michigan and our Local Revenue Sharing Board is stronger than ever, with our largest single distribution to date of over $22.5 million dollars,” announced Jamie Stuck, Tribal Council Chairman of the NHBP.

“We take great pride in a successful and growing partnership with the local community and the state and look to the future with optimism and enthusiasm as we strive to revitalize the local community, create quality jobs, and assist a multitude of charitable organizations and sponsor events. Our newest positive impact on the community will be the mid-April Grand Opening of The Fire Hub restaurant in downtown Battle Creek, which combines an exciting restaurant and bakery concept with an adjacent dignified Food Pantry, operating as an agency of the Food Bank of South Central Michigan.

We also sponsor major events such as the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan Speedway and the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, a Symetra Tour, Road to the LPGA golf tournament at Battle Creek Country Club.”

