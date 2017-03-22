Fremont supt.: Students recorded in pool locker room

FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Fremont High School students may have been videotaped while in the locker room at a public pool, the district superintendent says.

Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Ken Haggart told 24 Hour News 8 that an 18-year-old is in police custody and awaiting arraignment on multiple charges in connection to the incident. 24 Hour News 8 is working to gather more information on those possible charges.

The videotaping of the ninth- and 10th-graders allegedly happened Tuesday the Fremont Community Recreation Authority, Haggart said.

He said the district was made aware of the situation Wednesday morning and is alerting the parents of the students who may have been involved.

He said about 30 students go to the recreation center for swimming lessons because the high school doesn’t have a pool. He said students will not be attending swim class until the district gets more information about what happened.

Haggart was uncertain as to the 18-year-old’s role at the pool.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

